Explosions, simulated gun fire planned for training at Malabar Annex in Palm Bay

Palm Bay, Fla. – The United States Space Force announced they will be conducting training at the Malabar Annex in Palm Bay that will include small explosions and gun fire.

According to a press release, the 45th Civil Engineer Squadron will participate in the field training exercise on Sept. 14 and Sept. 15 from 7:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m.

“During the training exercise, the unit plans to utilize assets from explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), which will create small explosions and simulate the noise of live gun fire. Residents should not be alarmed,” the release read in part.

Space Launch Delta 45 – a unit of the United States Space Force – is based at at Patrick Space Force Base and operates the Eastern Range and provides safety and mission assurance for all rocket launches from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

