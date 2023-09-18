‘This problem is tearing lives apart:’ Maxwell Frost hosts vigil for gun violence victims

Congressman Maxwell Frost held a vigil Sunday asking the community to stand in solidarity with those affected by gun violence.

“The problem of gun violence is a uniquely American issue,” Frost said. ”This problem is tearing lives apart.”

A couple dozen people gathered at Eagle Nest Park Sunday evening, some sharing their grief, others listening to the heartbreaking stories.

Brandi Major reflected on the moment that changed her life forever.

She was shot at her home in Pine Hills, along with her 9-year-old daughter T’yonna Major, who didn’t survive.

“A bullet wound heals,” Major said. “I may have a little pain from it, but the pain in my heart from my child dying is the worst pain ever.”

Casey Lyons, the fiancée of News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons who was killed on the job, also shared how gun violence turned her life upside down.

“We never imaged one day he would become the story. The person that did this to Dylan has completely ruined our lives,” Lyons said.

The city, county and state leaders also remembered others killed, like the 6-year-old hit during a drive by shooting in Orlando last month.

Orlando City Commissioner Bakari Burns wants guns to be recovered from people who are terrorizing the community.

“We’re here to say enough is enough,” Burns said.

Leaders like Orange County School Board member Vicki Felder said they are working to correct the problem.

“Our children number one deserve to live they deserve to be protected,” Felder said. “I put together a task force so that we can begin to engage the community.

Orange County Commissioner, Mike Scott, said the solution starts with federal and state partners coming together consistently to fight for change until they see change.

