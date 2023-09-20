90º
Volusia County man wins $5M prize in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

61-year-old Victor Robbins purchased winning ticket in Port Orange

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Port Orange man wins $5M on the $20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off gam (Florida Lottery)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County man won a $5 million prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game, according to a news release.

Lottery officials announced on Wednesday that 61-year-old Victor Robbins of Port Orange won the top prize in the $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698.

Robbins purchased his winning ticket from Walmart Neighborhood Market, located at 3811 Clyde Morris Blvd. in Port Orange, according to the release.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, officials said.

According to the release, the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game features more than $493 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $5 million.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.02, lottery officials said.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

