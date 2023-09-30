Galaxy Spin ride at Kissimmee’s Fun Spot reopens after 6-year-old’s fall

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Galaxy Spin Roller Coaster at Fun Spot in Kissimmee has been reopened after a 6-year-old boy fell from the ride earlier this year, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

FDACS told News 6 that the ride was allowed to reopen after a thorough investigation, which found that the ride was “operated in accordance with all ride safety requirements and the manufacturer’s operations manual.”

The attraction was closed in August after the boy fell 20 feet to the ground while riding the roller coaster.

“He’s bleeding from his lip. The top-left corner of his head is very swollen,” a 911 caller told dispatchers at the time. “And I believe something with his hip, but I’m not sure.”

A woman who witnessed the fall recounted that someone, presumably a park employee, double-checked the safety harnesses on the ride.

“He double-checked the seats, but he (the boy) is tiny,” the woman said in a body-camera video released after the fall. “The seats can only go — like there is still a little gap, if you’re skinny. He is a tiny boy.”

Friday, FDACS officials explained that the department is now requiring children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by a “supervising companion” who is at least 14 years old.

Additionally, FDACS now requires “additional safety messaging and signage in and around the ride.”

