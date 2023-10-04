The Florida Mall is giving away $20 gift cards. Here’s how you can snag one

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Mall is offering Florida residents a $20 gift card for select stores throughout the month of October, according to the mall’s website.

The website states that residents must present their Florida government ID at Simon Guest Services near the Macy’s court.

Upon doing so, residents can select a $20 gift card from Forever21, JD Sports, Aeropostale, Garage, Pandora or LUSH — as well as a VIP Branded tote bag.

According to the mall, the offer is valid until Oct. 31, while supplies last.

