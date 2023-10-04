Smoke from Canadian fires brings haze to Central Florida ahead of cooler air

It's another hazy day in the Orlando area.

ORLANDO, Fla. – We continue to pinpoint smoke from Canada, leading to low air quality across Central Florida.

People with respiratory problems will have issues as smoke lingers through the day. We will begin to see some improvement in the next couple of days as the smoke begins to dissipate.

A couple of showers early Wednesday moved on shore and rain chances stand at 20% into the afternoon.

Expect a 20% coverage of rain on Thursday and Friday, with no chance of rain through the weekend behind a new front.

Expect a high temperature of 86 degrees Wednesday in Orlando.

Highs will top off in the upper 80s Thursday through Saturday.

Behind the front, expect morning lows on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in the 50s and 60s.

High temperatures will be close to 80 degrees on Sunday and Monday.

Pinpointing the tropics

The only area in the tropics to watch is Tropical Storm Philippe, which continues to meander north of Puerto Rico.

Philippe will continue to move away from the island and the U.S.