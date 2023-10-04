Your Florida Daily: 11-year-old arrested in Florida football practice shooting, Canadian wildfire smoke

An 11-year-old boy, police say grabbed his mother’s gun and shot two other children is now charged with attempted murder.

The shooting happened Monday night following a local Pop Warner football practice in Apopka.

Surveillance video shows the boy running to his mother’s car in a rec center parking lot where he was chased by a 13-year-old boy.

After grabbing a gun from his mother’s car, the boy can then be seen running back out and firing one round.

Police say the 13-year-old who was chasing him and another 13-year-old boy were struck by the bullet as they tried to run away.

According to an arrest report, some witnesses said the three boys had been fighting over a bag of chips. Others said the 11-year-old shooter was being bullied.

The shooter’s mother explained to police she had told her son never to touch the firearm in her car.

The 11-year-old boy has booked in the Juvenile Assessment Center and police say he may not be the only one facing charges.

“For all the parents out there, you have a firearm in your car or in your house you have a responsibility to make sure that firearm is secure and not accessible to our youth or our children because it only takes one bad decision, a split second, to ruin their lives,” said Apopka Police Chief Mike McKinley.

Smoke seen in the skies over Orlando

A cloud of Canadian wildfire smoke has been smothering most of the Sunshine State in milky white haze.

Much of Florida was in the unhealthy range for air quality yesterday but forecasters say conditions are expected to improve throughout the day for Central and Southern parts of the state.

South Floridians! Noticing hazy skies today? This is a result of Canadian wildfire smoke being transported far southward through the atmosphere, which has reduced air quality and visibility. Note the appearance on visible satellite imagery across much of the SE US, including FL! pic.twitter.com/w0JclTMYm9 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) October 3, 2023

Satellite imagery from the National Weather Service shows the smoke originated in British Columbia and traveled thousands of miles to Eastern Canada by circulating winds and then was dragged southward by the remnants of Ophelia, as the storm petered out in the Atlantic Ocean.

Haze could linger across the northern half of Florida through the rest of the week.

2020 mugshot for Reginald Odell Kincer (Sumter County Jail)

A man from The Villages is facing a year in prison after allegedly stockpiling erectile dysfunction medications.

Federal prosecutors say 77-year-old Reginald Kincer had more than $1,800 in erectile dysfunction drugs sent to him, which he got without a prescription from a licensed doctor.

The Justice Department says Kincer planned to distribute the drugs locally and outside of Florida.

According to the charging document, the drugs were found during a search of Kincer’s home by the Department of Homeland Security while executing a search warrant in 2018 but it’s not clear why Kincer is facing these drug-related charges now.

He could face up to a year in federal prison and a fine of up to $10,000 if found guilty.

A trial is expected to happen next month.

Random Florida Fact

In the early 1900s, Kissimmee became known as the “Cow Capital” of Florida.

It was the result of a national marketing campaign.

By the 1920s, the Partins and Whaleys introduced the purebred Brahman cattle to Osceola County as a way to expand their own business and put Kissimmee on the map.

The county even continues to recognize Rodeo Day, giving kids a day off from school to celebrate the city’s rancher heritage.

