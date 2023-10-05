83º
Victim punched, carjacked while pumping gas in Apopka, police say

Andrew David McClellan arrested in Daytona Beach

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Apopka police

APOPKA, Fla. – A victim was punched and carjacked Wednesday while pumping gas in Apopka, according to the police department.

The carjacking happened around 7 p.m. at a Mobil gas station on South Orange Blossom Trail.

The Apopka Police Department said the suspect, Andrew David McClellan, was taken into custody in Daytona Beach.

McClellan faces charges of robbery/carjacking without firearm or weapon, battery causing bodily harm and vehicle theft/grand theft of a motor vehicle.

No other details have been released.

