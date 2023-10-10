71º
Crash shuts down traffic in Sanford, police say

25th Street closed from French Avenue to Laurel Avenue

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Lines painted on the center of a road. (Pexels)

SANFORD, Fla. – A crash on Monday shut down traffic in Sanford, according to the police department.

Police said that due to the crash, 25th Street would be shut down from French Avenue to Laurel Avenue.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes, police added.

No additional information has been provided.

