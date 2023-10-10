Crash shuts down traffic in Sanford, police say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

SANFORD, Fla. – A crash on Monday shut down traffic in Sanford, according to the police department.

Police said that due to the crash, 25th Street would be shut down from French Avenue to Laurel Avenue.

#Traffic Due to a vehicle crash, 25th Street/SR-46A will be shut down from French Ave/17-92 to Laurel Ave.

Avoid the area and take alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/D84iBE29FR — SanfordPolice (@SanfordPolice) October 10, 2023

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes, police added.

No additional information has been provided.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: