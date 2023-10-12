Orlando ‘Zombie Cause Swim’ event to raise money for local lessons

ORLANDO, Fla. – Can you swim faster than a zombie?

You can find out at an event Saturday night at Orlando’s Lake Cane, which is just north of Universal Orlando Resort, near Turkey Lake Road and Vineland Road.

The Zombie Cause Swim is a 1K open water night swim with a dark twist — a prime zombie loose in the water, trying to catch the swimmers.

Swimmers are outfitted with a swim buoy that has a light inside a trailing cord. If the cord is pulled, the light goes on. The bad news is that the swimmer is now “zombified.” Good news for the swimmer though as they can now try to zombify other swimmers.

The event costs $50 and proceeds go to the Step into Swim Charity to raise money for swim lessons at the Rosen Aquatic Center for people who can’t afford them.

The event is sponsored by Dr. John “Lucky” Meisenheimer, an area dermatologist who is a champion swimmer. Olympic Swimmer Rowdy Gaines will also preside over the event.

For more information, head to the Doc Lucky website, or go to the Eventbrite link to purchase tickets.

