2 men taken to hospital after shooting Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were taken to the hospital after a shooting early Saturday morning in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Lake Heritage Circle around 12:30 a.m. for reports of gunfire, according to a news release.

The shooting victims, both in their 20s, turned up in a vehicle in the 5800 block of S. Rio Grande Ave., right near the Madison Landing apartment complex, deputies said.

Both men were taken to the hospital, but deputies did not say what condition they were in. Investigators also said they have no information about a possible suspect and did not say what might have led up to the shooting.

