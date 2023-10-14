‘Here comes the T-Bag:’ Florida teacher accused of abusing student during PT

TAMPA, Fla. – a Florida teacher was arrested on Friday afternoon after being accused of abusing a student at the school, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police said that Michael Bradford, 55, worked as a teacher and ROTC captain at Chamberlain High School.

According to a 16-year-old student, Bradford became upset with him because he refused to take part in Personal Training, police added.

As a result, Bradford reportedly stood over the student while he was planking, smacking the teen’s butt and saying, “Here comes the T-Bag,” a release from TPD states.

After the teen stood up, Bradford grabbed him by the neck before the teen moved away, investigators said.

The release shows that the teen tried to call his parent, but Bradford repeatedly grabbed the phone from him and eventually threw it toward a truck in the parking lot.

While the student wasn’t injured, school staff notified the school resource officer, and Bradford was escorted to his personal office, according to police. Investigators explained that a handgun and loaded magazine were found in his office’s cabinet.

Bradford was arrested and faces charges of child abuse and possession of a firearm on school property.

