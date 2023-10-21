Sumter residents warned to avoid potentially hazardous smoke from fire at recycling plant

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A fire at a recycling plant in Sumter County on Saturday prompted a warning from the sheriff’s office that all nearby residents should stay indoors.

The fire was reported at Trademark Metals Recycling, located at 991 County Road 429A, near Sumterville.

All residents living within one mile of the recycling plant should stay indoors due to the smoke as firefighters respond, according to the sheriff’s office.

The burning trash reportedly contains hazardous material, the sheriff’s office said on social media.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: