‘A tough act to follow’: Couple opens new ice cream shop to replace Goff’s

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – For the first time in more than a year, dozens of people lined up outside of a building that was once known as Goff’s, an ice cream shop.

It’s now home to a new business called “Sweetie’s.”

Tuesday night, owners Jelani Gray and Eric McIntosh handed out candy for Halloween and sold their first batch of ice cream. Halloween looks different this year for the duo.

“We’re used to being out trick-or-treating with everybody else, but now we’re working,” Gray said.

The couple swirled soft-serve ice cream into customers’ cones at their new ice cream shop on South Orange Blossom Trail.

“Sweetie” is Gray’s childhood nickname, so she figured that would be the perfect name for their business.

Gray said she is excited yet nervous about opening up.

“We know we got a tough act to follow. We’re coming behind a legendary historic building,” she said.

Goff’s ice cream shop was opened at this location in 1948 by Edwin Goff. The iconic shop brought people together while racial tensions were high in the 1900s.

Goff allowed both black and white people to order at the Orlando business in the same line.

Many memories were born there.

“We pretty much grew up coming here getting ice cream on Sundays after church,” Gray said.

Customers were devastated after the shop was set on fire in May 2022. Alfred Kirkland was arrested months later and charged with arson.

The shop never re-opened.

Then came Gray’s full circle moment.

“I never in a million years thought that we would be serving ice cream,” Gray said.

However, she said she knew they had to fill the hole left in this community. Gray hopes this new business venture inspires people to chase their dreams and at the very least gives them a reason to smile.

“I want each and every one who comes to the window to have a positive experience,” Gray said.

Sweetie’s will have a soft opening on Saturday.

Soon enough, they’ll hire youth throughout the city of Orlando to serve ice cream.

