67º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man arrested on attempted murder charge in Brevard County stabbing, deputies say

Larry Speer, 39, faces multiple charges

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Port St. John, Brevard County, Crime

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested on an attempted murder charge in a Port St. John stabbing, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home on Macco Road Tuesday around 10 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Larry Speer, 39, was arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, aggravated assault of a person over 65 and violation of probation.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was taken to the hospital.

No other details were released.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email