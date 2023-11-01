Man arrested on attempted murder charge in Brevard County stabbing, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested on an attempted murder charge in a Port St. John stabbing, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home on Macco Road Tuesday around 10 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Larry Speer, 39, was arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, aggravated assault of a person over 65 and violation of probation.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was taken to the hospital.

No other details were released.

BREAKING: Crime scene unit working stabbing investigation at house on Macco Rd in Port St John. Brevard sheriff’s office says Larry Speer, 39, stabbed his girlfriend Tuesday night. Victim expected to survive. Suspect in custody faces charges including attempted murder. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/x4oAT7NkQ4 — James Sparvero (@JamesSparvero) November 1, 2023

