Murder trial set for man accused of killing Burger King employee over slow order

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Jury selection begins Tuesday in the Orange County murder trial for a man accused of killing a Burger King restaurant employee in 2020.

Prosecutors said Kelvis Rodriguez opened fire inside the restaurant off East Colonial after his girlfriend, Ashley Mason, got upset while waiting for her food.

The employee, 22-year-old Desmond Joshua, died at the hospital.

A witness said the restaurant was busy that night and the drive-thru was backed up, causing customers to have to wait longer than usual.

Court documents show various witness testimony that accuses Mason of pointing a gun in the direction of Joshua and Rodriguez while they were fighting. She is also accused of giving Rodriguez the gun used in the shooting.

Rodriguez was charged with second-degree murder. Mason is set to stand trial in February on aggravated assault charges.

