Former state attorney Monique Worrell holds news conference in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Former Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell held a news conference Wednesday morning to address the community of the Ninth Judicial Circuit.

The conference was held at a law firm along North Magnolia Avenue in Orlando. No other details were shared ahead of time about the event other than that it was called “for the purpose of updating the community of the Ninth Judicial Circuit,” according to a news release.

Worrell — elected in 2020 to serve as the Orange-Osceola state attorney — was suspended Aug. 9 by Gov. Ron DeSantis via executive order and replaced with Andrew Bain.

DeSantis accused Worrell of such things as avoiding issuing minimum mandatory sentences for gun crimes and drug trafficking offenses, of following patterns or practices allowing juvenile offenders to avoid incarceration and avoiding valid or applicable sentencing enhancements. Worrell has since filed a petition at the Florida Supreme Court to challenge DeSantis’s suspension and get her job back, disputing allegations in the executive order.

