Check your wallet: Unclaimed Florida Lotto ticket sold in Osceola County worth $44M expiring soon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Florida Lotto ticket with a $44 million prize remains unclaimed and will soon expire, according to state lottery officials.

The winning quick-pick ticket was sold at the Sunoco Express located at 2655 North Orange Blossom Trail for the June 14, 2023, draw. The winning numbers are 09-13-15-46-51-52.

“Players who may have purchased a FLORIDA LOTTO ticket at this retail location are encouraged to check their tickets from the June 14 drawing,” a news release read in part.

According to the release, the last day to claim the prize is Monday, Dec. 11, at midnight.

Officials said that any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, but the Lotto jackpot prize must be claimed at lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

Players can obtain additional information by calling the lottery’s customer service department at 850-487-7787 or visiting the Florida Lottery’s website by clicking here.

