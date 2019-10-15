Man randomly attacked by stranger in Thornton Park

ORLANDO, Fla. - Another attack in Orlando's Lake Eola Heights neighborhood has raised questions about random assaults in the area.

Police search for man accused of attacking woman walking her dog near Lake Eola

A few days after Orlando police released a composite sketch of a man who randomly attacked a woman on the 400 block of Cathcart Avenue, another victim has come forward.

"I realized I don't know this guy at all. I don't know him. I've never seen him before and then I yelled, called the cops, 'Call the police,'" said the latest victim.

The man said the suspect assaulted him Friday night as he was walking down the street following a birthday dinner with friends.

"He kind of comes out from around the back from the back of the building. He runs out in front of our group, walking real fast in the backwards direction to get in front of us. He made a fist, looked at the girls and mumbled a couple of things and then looked at me and then punched me in the face," said the victim.

The victim didn't want to show his face or reveal his identity after the vicious beating that has left him with a fractured cheekbone.

"As soon as he hit me, it took a couple of seconds, and that is when I realized 'This is not normal,'" said the victim.

The man said he believes the suspect in the sketch released by Orlando police may be the same man who assaulted him.

"I'm going to have to constantly look behind my back, not knowing if anybody is going to be there," said the victim.

The victim said following this incident, numerous people have reached out to him said they have been attacked, too.

The man said he is pressing Orlando police to investigate these incidents thoroughly before another person is badly hurt.

News6 reached out to Orlando police for comment but has not heard back yet.

