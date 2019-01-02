WATCH News 6: 911 call details toddler's fall into rhino pit; great white shark pings off Titusville

The busy start to the year may have you wishing for Friday, but it's only Wednesday (sorry to get your hopes up), and we've got your mid-week news and weather.

Toddler in rhino pit

Officials at a Florida zoo where a toddler stumbled into a rhino pit Tuesday say the animals won't be punished in any way. Get the full story that's making national headlines and hear the newly released 911 call detailing the incident.

School safety report

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission submitted its final report to state officials Wednesday, nearly 11 months after the mass shooting at the Florida high school. Read the full report, including a breakdown in security procedures and protocol that contributed to the massacre.

First homicide in Orlando

It's the second day of the new year, and Orlando police say they're already investigating the first homicide of 2019. Get an update on the fatal shooting and watch Nadeen Yanes' live report on News 6 at 4 p.m.

Boone HS student's death

The reward offered for information in the death of a Boone High School has increased. See the new plea for answers in the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Alejandro Vargas Martinez.

Shark pings

Snow birds aren't the only ones flocking to Florida for a warm holiday. According to Ocearch, Katharine the great white shark has been enjoying the waters of Florida's east coast for more than a month. See where the shark pinged and how you can track it.

Alcohol + coffee = longer life?

Looking to tack some time onto your life? Liquor and lattes just might do the trick, according to a new study. See why research suggests alcohol and coffee could make you live longer.

Busch Gardens Birthday beers

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is turning another year older, and they're offering drinks -- on them -- to start the celebrations. Find out how you can cash in on free bars at the park and how long the deal will stick around.

Toasty start to 2019

It's been a warm start to the new year, but some relief is on the way. Find out when cooler temperatures will return to the forecast so you can break out those beloved winter boots.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.