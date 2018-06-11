ClickO on the Go: Orlando officer shot; remembering Christina Grimmie

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Orlando officer shot

An Orlando officer was shot while responding to a domestic violence call late Sunday and police are still working to end a hostage situation involving children that's underway at the scene, Chief John Mina said. Follow the latest developments on the officer's condition and the standoff here.

Remembering Christina Grimmie

It's been two years since "The Voice" star Christina Grimmie was gunned down by a fan after her Orlando concert. Find out how her fans and family members are remembering her.

Jellyfish out to play

Beachgoers in Volusia County not only had a bit of a rough surf this weekend, but had some close encounters with jellyfish. Find the shocking number of people who had to be treated for stings Sunday.

Open for business

A 9-year-old boy is making a huge difference in his community. Read more about what one little entrepreneur is doing to help feed the homeless.

Muggy Monday

Would it be summer in the Orlando area if heat and humidity weren't expected? Find out how much of both you'll be dealing with for the start of your work week with News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos' full forecast.

