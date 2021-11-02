Crissy Stile looks to unseat incumbent Catherine Hoechst in Mount Dora mayoral race

Crissy Stile (left) looks to unseat incumbent Cathy Hoechst (right) in Mount Dora mayoral race

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Voters in Mount Dora will cast their ballots Tuesday for who will lead the city for the next two years.

Former city council member Crissy Stile, who served in the at-large seat from 2018 to 2020, is looking to unseat incumbent Mayor Catherine Hoechst.

Stile owns Barrel of Books And Games, according to her website, which is currently celebrating 10 years of business in Mount Dora.

Stile’s platform, according to her website, is focused on improving business downtown; returning recycling to the city, a program that was cut in 2020; building a long-promised recreation center; removing “wasteful pet projects” from the city’s budget; and “smart growth” as Mount Dora’s population grows, which includes addressing parking issues.

Hoechst is serving her second term as mayor. She originally served from 2013 to 2015 but lost her bid for reelection to Nick Girone. After a four-year gap, during which time she served on city council, Hoechst defeated Girone in 2019.

Hoechst does not currently have a campaign website. When she was reelected to the mayor’s office in 2019, Hoechst promised to focus on the community by working with residents and small businesses in the area; maintaining a balanced budget without diminishing the quality of services taxpayers receive; and building a parking garage in downtown Mount Dora.

Polls close Tuesday at 7 p.m. To find a sample ballot, click here.