Crew-1 astronauts’ return to Earth again pushed back due to weather in splashdown zones

The four SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts, gather around a laptop computer to join a video conference with former NASA astronaut Edward Gibson. From left are, Michael Hopkins of NASA, Soichi Noguchi of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), and NASA astronauts Shannon Walker and Victor Glover. (Image: NASA)

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Four astronauts will spend even more time on board the International Space Station than initially thought.

The splashdown return to Earth for NASA and SpaceX’s Crew-1 team has been delayed again due to weather conditions in the landing zone, according to the space agency.

[TRENDING: Thousands skipping 2nd vaccine dose | This K-9 is stopping child abuse. Here’s how | Florida legislature passes controversial vote-by-mail bill]

“NASA and SpaceX have decided to move Crew-1′s undocking and splashdown from Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1, respectively, following a review of the forecast weather conditions in the splashdown zones off the coast of Florida, which continue to predict wind speeds above the return criteria,” a Friday update from NASA said.

Ad

Friday’s delay marks the second time the splashdown has been postponed due to weather. The astronauts’ return was first pushed back earlier this week from Wednesday to Saturday.

It’s now unclear when the undocking of the Crew Dragon spacecraft, named Resilience, from the International Space Station and splashdown will take place. NASA and SpaceX officials plan to meet Friday to determine a new target date for a safe return.

“Crew Dragon is in great health on the space station, and teams will continue to look for the optimal conditions for both splashdown and recovery,” NASA said Friday.

Ad

ORIGINAL STORY

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad