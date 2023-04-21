Hi friends,

It’s Sam (ClickO writer, arts and entertainment fanatic, you know the drill).

Anyway, we need to talk.

I saw the queen last weekend and I don’t care how many of my co-workers judge me (*cough, cough* Florida Foodie *cough cough*) for my fangirl response. If that’s my reputation, so be it. I’m gonna speak now about it anyway.

Because you don’t just see Taylor Swift on her historic Eras Tour and not tell the .0000001% of people potentially, maybe, kinda skimming through this, letting the memory fade into folklore.

She was P H E N O M E N A L. A born showwoman (is that a word?) if I ever saw one. Not only does she weave these touching lyrics and universal vignettes into songs that hit our hearts, but her concert production is astounding. She’s able to sing, dance, and use set pieces and pyrotechnics to give a hell of a performance — all in the Florida heat. I just love her for-evermore.

Were any of you there, too? I know it felt like everyone and their mother attended one of the three Tampa concert nights.

If you were, or did anything performing arts-related, we have a new PinIt! channel dedicated specifically to sharing all of the fun arts and entertainment happenings, so I’d LOVE to see your pictures. They could even be featured in the next newsletter. 😏

Last thing about Taylor and then I’ll shut up (well, about this anyway): I just had to sneak in each of her album titles throughout this newsletter in honor of the tour so enjoy participating (intentionally or not) in that scavenger hunt.

But now, let’s go from queens to kings...

A Season Fit for a King (Center) 🎭

Melbourne’s Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts recently announced its 2023-24 lineup and it is so good .

Whether you’re a lover of the hit movie “Mean Girls,” Cher, folksy American singer-songwriter duos or Jesus Christ himself, this theater has got the musical for you.

You’d have to have a “Heart of Stone” as big as Cher’s 1989 album, if you couldn’t find something to enjoy this season.

Check out all the details here.

Closer Look Q&A: See the Stars ✨

You may know him from his hit movies or MTV VJ days but this weekend, comedian Bill Bellamy is bringing his stand-up set to Orlando.

My lovely co-worker, News 6′s very own Tiffany Browne, got to sit down and chat with him about his ever-expanding career and what it was like spending his summers in Florida as a child. You can even see the dance moves he plans to bring to his latest movie, which also stars Kevin Hart, Wesley Snipes and Tiffany Haddish.

Or, if that’s not enough, find out what times you can catch his comedy routine at the Orlando Improv today and tomorrow. Why spend your midnights sleeping when you could be laughing?

You can find all that and more here.

More Music, Movies and Mayhem Near You 🎶📽️🤯

(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

🍅 It’s pretty fearless to attempt a musical in the shadow of Shakespeare, but that’s exactly what the Bottom brothers do in “Something Rotten!” It’s just the latest smash hit you can see right here in Central Florida at the Garden Theatre. And it stars Central Florida favorite and Disney legend Billy Flanigan as Shakespeare and Broadway star De’lon Grant as Nick Bottom. For more information on what to expect and when you can see it, click here.

🖼️ Remember when the FBI raided the Orlando Museum of Art to seize dozens of fraudulent Jean-Michel Basquiat paintings? Yeah, me too. Since then, the museum has taken steps toward transparency, with an exhibition task force and change in leadership. Find out who has been named the interim executive director/CEO in the latest move by museum officials.

🎨 Are you ready to paint the town red? The Melbourne Art Festival is returning for its 38th year this weekend. Ranked as one of the best outdoor art shows in the Southeast, the festival features everything from fine art and jewelry booths to live music and food. Get the lowdown here.

End Credits 🎬

Thanks for sticking around to hear about the latest arts endeavors bringing Central Florida to life!

If you have anything you would like to hear more about or if you’re an artist or know an artist that has an upcoming project you want to see shimmer in the spotlight, please email me, Sam Dunne, at sdunne@wkmg.com.

Don’t worry, I don’t bite. Only sing and dance.