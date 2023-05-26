It’s the summer season 🏊

Happy Friday, everyone!

Landon here, and we have made it through another busy week. As we head into this Memorial Day weekend, the weather is looking much better than it did this week when we saw those pesky summer-soaking rains. ☀️ So, why not hit up a water park?

This past weekend I ventured over to Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon to check out its separately ticketed event, H2O Glow Nights After Hours. The event allows you to enjoy the park’s attractions, like Miss Adventure Falls and the 🌊 Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool, with lower crowds.

Not only that, you receive complimentary snacks as you enjoy a “glowing” DJ dance party on the beach with some of your favorite Disney pals.

(WKMG)

Honestly, I loved the low wait times for attractions -- longest we waited was about 5 minutes. Don’t forget, when you buy a ticket you can get in two hours early to enjoy the park while the sun prepares to set. 👍

The gates are open🦖

(WKMG)

Over at Universal Orlando, the gates of Jurassic Park are opening once again — kind of. CUE THE MUSIC! 🤩

This year, the iconic film, and my personal favorite, is celebrating its 30th anniversary! This morning, the theme park opened its all-new Jurassic Park Tribute Store to all guests. This highly themed merchandise location dives into the making of the film while also selling some awesome and exclusive-looking merchandise. 🦕 I may have done some serious damage to my wallet when I visited. Universal Orlando is planning on rolling out some special foods and even movie screenings at Cinemark at Universal CityWalk. 📽️

Surfing into summer 🏄

(WKMG)

Who is ready to surf into a summer celebration? ✋😌

SeaWorld Orlando is! This weekend, the theme park will officially open its newest attraction, Pipeline: The Surf Coaster. I managed to swing by and hang 10 🤙 this past weekend and all I have to say is WOW! Check out those airtime moments. I think this may be my new favorite ride at SeaWorld Orlando. 🏄‍♀️ This weekend is the perfect time to check out the roller coaster as the theme park will kickoff its summer celebration with some new entertainment, including a new surf show at Nautilus Theatre and the nighttime spectacular Ignite. 🎆

✨ Summer celebration

(Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

Over at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, they too are beginning their Summer Nights event. 😄

The event will have fireworks and new live entertainment. It will also include returning entertainment offerings, including Gwazi Beats, the Cirque Electric acrobatic stage show and the Turn It Up! Remix ice show. Busch Gardens is also bringing back free beer for adults to enjoy. Cheers! 🍻 If you’re a SeaWorld Orlando or Busch Gardens pass member, make sure you take advantage of the “Passport to Summer” program. Every visit gets you closer to special benefits.

Passholder perks 😁

(Disney)

Over at Walt Disney World, some special benefits are rolling in for its annual passholders. Be on the lookout for a special Figment magnet at EPCOT’s Creations Shop. We also learned more about a special annual passholder space that will open for a limited time. And, if you need to buy a Mickey shirt soon, you’re in luck! 🛍️ Disney annual passholders will see a small increase in their discounts for a limited time. A lot of these special benefits begin on May 31.

A Minion-sized update 🍌

(WKMG)

Since last week’s newsletter, we have a small construction update regarding Minions Land coming to Universal Studios Florida. This week, a new sign was installed near the entrance of Despicable Me Minion Mayhem and the all-new attraction, “Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast.” The new sign is hilarious and is just a preview, I’m sure, of what’s to come. For those of you who missed last week’s newsletter, the new Minion Land will have murals, photo ops, a 🧁 bake shop called “Bake My Day,” walk-up food locations, a meet-and-greet theater and the Minion Café.

Smaller thrills 🎡

That will do it from me this week.

I hope you all have a great Memorial Day weekend!

-Landon ✌️