Summer cool down 🌞

Good Friday morning everyone, Landon here with another week of news coming from the theme parks.

We’re officially in the summer season! That means the kids are out of school, families are traveling and Central Florida will begin to cook under some hot temperatures. Since it has been a little, dare I say it, slow this week in the theme park world, I figured we could talk about some fun spots or things to cool off from that summer heat.

Let’s kick things off at the water parks. Now is the perfect time to hit one up. From Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and its H2O Glow After Hours Nights to the Krakatau Aqua Coaster at Universal’s Volcano Bay, the water parks here in Central Florida have something for everyone in my opinion. At Aquatica Orlando, something new is kicking off this weekend. The park is starting its ”Aloha to Summer” celebration. 💮 Guests can find special food and drinks and new entertainment alongside all of its fun attractions.

If water parks are not your thing, maybe you need a 💨 breeze in your hair. Check out SeaWorld Orlando’s all-new roller coaster, Pipeline: The Surf Coaster! 🏄

(WKMG)

This past weekend, the theme park said COWABUNGA and opened it finally to all guests. This surfing-inspired coaster is one that you must add to your summer must-see list. If you need a little more wind, maybe hit up Universal’s Jurassic World: Velocicoaster. 😉 Still looking to cool off? Head to Universal’s Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges or Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls! I guarantee you will not be sweating anymore, but you might need a change of clothes. 😆

Looking for a good snack or ice-cold drink?

Over at Magic Kingdom, just in time for the release of the all-new live action ”Little Mermaid” film, the theme park rolled out some new sweet treats for guests to enjoy. My girlfriend and I tried the “Part of Your World” DOLE Whip Cone near the The Friar’s Nook. It was perfect snack on a nice hot day. Strawberry DOLE whip, anyone?

(McReynolds)

Something else we tried this week was in Jurassic Park at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The park is now selling a special Jurassic Park 30th anniversary souvenir cup with a special drink mixture inside. You can find this drink and souvenir cup at the Watering Hole in the themed land. Cheers!

(McReynolds)

Any of those sound fun as we start the summer season? Let me know what you like to do to cool off during the summer at the theme parks!

Musical melodies 🎶

(Disney)

Walt Disney World this week shared a couple new details about its all-new attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. It’s scheduled to open late next year in the same place as Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom. This week, Disney shared the two names of the artists who they’re working with to bring to life an all-new song and some of the music that will be heard in the ride. 🎶 These two guys are award-winning artists and Disney said they’re confident they will bring the New Orleans vibe to the new attraction. 🎵

Disney also shared an update on one of the new audio animatronics that will be featured in the ride. Get ready to see Princess Tiana, Louis the Alligator🎺, Mama Odie and dozens of swamp critters jamming out. Construction on the new attraction is well underway at Magic Kingdom. Earlier this week, Splash Mountain at Disneyland in California closed so Imagineers can get to work there too. As we inch closer to the opening next year, Walt Disney World said it plans to share even more details for its guests.

Incredible deal 🎟️

(McReynolds)

Know anyone who has been dying to go to Universal Orlando Resort recently? You have to take advantage of this new ticket deal they’re offering right now. 😁 If you buy a 2-Park, 2-Day ticket you can get THREE additional days absolutely FREE! This ticket offer is available for Florida and non-Florida residents, so spread the words to family outside of the state! Universal said the ticket is valid for any five calendar days during an eight consecutive calendar day period which commences on and includes the date selected. Want to go to Volcano Bay too? You can upgrade for a small fee. This ticket offer starts at $275, plus tax for an adult.

This summer is a great time to check out Universal Orlando since its scheduled to open a new Minion Land later this summer!

🐊 Free admission

(Wild Florida)

It’s been a while since we talked about Wild Florida in Osceola County. The animal park is working to get results this weekend by helping local students. This weekend, it’s GATOR WEEK! Guests can get in FREE and enjoy a week full of gator-themed activities including live gator demonstrations 🐊, live music, jumpathon and slushie-drinking contest. Since admission is free the park is asking for a small donation to help students.

All the money raised will help those less-unfortunate students get into college. In addition to the events happening during Gator Week, guests can also check out the theme park’s airboat rides and drive-thru safari.

2024 schedule🤩

(Disney)

Have you seen Drawn to Life yet at Disney Springs? This week, the dazzling live theatrical production presented by Cirque du Soleil and Disney released its schedule through May 2024.

Cirque said in spring 2024, guests can enjoy Drawn to Life with two performances daily, Wednesdays through Sundays. Tickets for the show through May 2024 are now on sale and start at $85, plus tax. Back in April, Cirque and Disney gave the media a first look at some of the new acts that were added to the show including an all-new acrobatic act, aerial artists and a “flying” guitarist.

Just last week, News 6 reporter Carolina Cardona interviewed the lead actress in the show! Be sure and check out her interview! ☺️

That will do it from me this week!

I know there was not a ton of news. Hopefully we have a lot more to talk about next week. Have an awesome and safe weekend!

- Landon