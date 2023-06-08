Whirlwind of a day 😵‍💫

And if we’re going to be honest, it’s been a whirlwind of a week!

Hi friends! It’s Brenda, back in your inbox for all the Central Florida Happenings!

I’ve not had a break since the last weekend of May. I’ve either been traveling to Southwest Florida, taking beach trips with friends or heading down to Wide World of Sports to watch my siblings’ basketball tournaments. I think this weekend is the first one in weeks that I am not traveling and I’m THRILLED.

The one thing I have planned this weekend is going to a market event, where my friend is vending! It’s an event I visited a few months ago (and pictured above), so I’m excited about it!

Besides that, I plan to sleep a lot and grocery shop. All fun and exciting.

But enough about me, here’s what’s happening this weekend ⤵️.

(Pixabay)

Who doesn’t love a good deal 🤑?

Bite30 offers special prix fixe menus for multi-course dinners at $35, showcasing restaurants throughout Orlando.

This is the perfect chance to try somewhere you wouldn’t normally go to and try some of their meals 🤤.

There are over 30 restaurants participating in Orange, Seminole and Volusia counties.

Click here to check out the restaurants and learn more.

(Tyler Scott Hoover)

^ Unrelated but since Spider-Man is here with us, have any of you seen the new “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” film? I’ve heard GREAT things. Let me know what you thought about it if you have!

Moving on, there is an opportunity to celebrate cosplay, comic books and content creators during this weekend’s Space Coast Comic Con.

There will be tabletop gaming tournaments, cosplay competitions and a Q&A panel for special guests, among several other small events throughout the weekend.

You’ll also be able to check out Central Florida filmmakers and comic book writers who are showcasing their work.

Click here for more you need to know.

Other happenings:

📅 Here are festivals and events to celebrate Juneteenth in Central Florida: While Juneteenth is still over a week away, there are some events in Central Florida happening this weekend. Here’s a full list of events going on through the next week.

🚀 Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex launching summer deals for Florida residents: If you buy a one-day ticket to the tourist attraction, you get a second day free! Click here to learn more.

🏳️‍🌈 Central Florida events mark 7-year remembrance of Pulse shooting: Monday marks seven years since the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016, and Orlando is remembering the 49 lives lost with events held around Central Florida in the week leading up to the date and throughout the month. Click here to learn more.

🦖 Enter to win 4 tickets to Dinosaurs at Leu Gardens: News 6 Insiders can have nice things. This time, we’re offering free tickets to a life-sized exhibit at Leu Gardens! Click here to enter - it’s free.

🎟️ Fun Spot offers $25 day passes for its 25th birthday: Set your alarms! Passes are going on sale at midnight and only for a limited time tomorrow. Click here for the details.

Don’t forget to share your photos on our PinIt! page or if you know of any events coming up you think I should feature, please send me a message!

Hope you all have a great weekend!

See y’all next week,

- Brenda