Curtain call 🔚

Wow.

So this is it. The final bow. The grand finale. The sitting-and-staring-at-your-screen ovation.

The “Is she finally done talking after all this time?!” She being me, ClickO and Setting the Stage newsletter writer Sam Dunne, breaking and entering into your inboxes for the last time. On my last day. And I’m all types of emotional.

This job has changed me in a lot of ways. I feel like I’ve grown up a lot in my three years at News 6 and in my short but splendid time writing the Setting the Stage newsletter.

I have never been good at goodbyes — they almost always end in tears for me — but I think if the goodbye is hard, that just means the journey was worth having. And boy, was this journey worth it.

So, readers, internet strangers-turned-acquaintances, co-workers required to read this per your job description, thanks for tagging along and fangirling over arts and entertainment with me. You all are too wonderful for words.

So, without further ado, I give you Setting the Stage... one last time (points if you know what musical that’s from! Points toward what? I don’t know.)

An author and an illustrator walk onto a stage... 📚

This author may not be a god or even an American, for that matter, but he did write “American Gods.” And now Neil Gaiman, also known for bestselling works like “Stardust” and “Good Omens,” is coming to Orlando. And he’ll be joined by celebrated cartoonist Art Spiegelman, creator of “Maus,” at the Orange County Library System’s 100-year celebration.

The event will be hosted at the Dr. Phillips Center and you (yes, you!) can get tickets now.

Find all the information you need here.

Closer Look Q&A: See the Stars ✨

Like father, like son.

Jason Marsalis comes from a family of world-class musicians and is determined to follow in his father’s footsteps as UCF’s latest jazz professor.

Marsalis, whose father was a pianist and teacher and whose brother may or may not have been behind the trumpet tune you hear in the opening of the CBS morning show, said the secret to his success in music is...

What? You think I’d tell you that easily? What kind of a writer who needs people to click the link and read the whole article would I be if I did?

Read here to find out what the secret is.

More Music, Movies and Mayhem Near You 🎶📽️🤯

👧 School may be out for the summer, but revolting children are taking over the Orlando stage. No, I’m not a child hater (this is how rumors spread!), I’m just quoting a number from “Matilda the Musical,” the show coming to the Orlando Shakes this weekend. You can get your tickets here.

🎼 If you can’t compose yourselves, the Dr. Phillips Center’s Great Orchestra Series members will do that for you, which is probably the ideal situation. That way you can geek out about the four world-renowned ensembles performing in Orlando this year and next all you want and they can set the soundtrack to said freakout. To find out which orchestras are performing, click here.

🎄 Christmas at Gaylord Palms is almost enough to make me want to stay. Almost. No one rings in the season like this Kissimmee resort does. And along with an “ICE” attraction modeled after everyone’s favorite cartoon “Peanuts,” Gaylord Palms also just announced there are a number of shows and events to accompany the annual spectacle. Who says it’s too early to start blasting Christmas music and getting ready for the season? Oh, everyone?!?! Well, at the very least, you can buy your tickets and find out more about the upcoming event here.

🎨 This new downtown Orlando event is the picture perfect networking opportunity for young professionals. “Art After Dark” is designed to introduce those interested to the Downtown Arts District with some food and drink, live performances, gallery viewings and chances to make new connections with other artists and art lovers. Interested? Find out more here.

End Credits 🎬

Thanks for sticking around after all this time to hear about the latest arts endeavors bringing Central Florida to life!

What a whirlwind this last year and a half has been! It has been downright delightful to cover this beat and get to know all of you lovely artists and art lovers.

If you have anything you would like to hear more about or if you’re an artist or know an artist who has an upcoming project you want to see shimmer in the spotlight, DON’T email me (It’ll incinerate in my nonexistent inbox upon sending... OK, maybe not that dramatic, but what’s life without some dramatic flair?)

But you CAN email the fine people at web@wkmg.com.

Don’t worry, the team doesn’t bite. Or sing and dance, so they’re much more tame by comparison.

Again, it’s been a pleasure.

THE (ACTUAL) END 🎥

Written & Directed By: Sam Dunne

Starring: All of you