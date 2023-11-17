🛸 Mesmerizing displays: Did you see them?

Good Friday morning everyone! It’s Landon here … and I’m currently putting away my umbrella after a wet, damp and dreary week. ☔ My goodness. It has rained so much here in Central Florida. I feel bad for the people here on their vacations. 🌧️ Thankfully, it looks like the rain is heading out and we’re in for a beautiful weekend packed with some sunny skies!

Well, this week I spent some time at IAAPA, also known as the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, at the Orange County Convention Center. Theme Park industry leaders from around the world come to Orlando to talk about what’s new, innovative and interesting.

We also get a couple of big announcements from some of the parks about some of their upcoming attractions.

(WKMG)

SeaWorld Orlando was one of those groups with a big unveil. The theme park showed off its lead ride car for its upcoming roller coaster, Penguin Trek. 🐧 The snowmobile-inspired ride car is light blue and features the SeaWorld logo on the front. The coaster is being brought to life with the help of coaster company B&M, the same company that created Pipeline: The Surf Coaster.

One of my other favorite announcements was from one of my favorite theme parks, Holiday World in Santa Claus, Indiana. 🎅 Have you heard of it? I grew up not far from there.

Good Gravy (WKMG)

Next year, the park will unveil a coaster called “Good Gravy!” in its Thanksgiving land. 🦃 The coaster cars look like old fashioned gravy bowls – like your grandmother would have at the Thanksgiving table. You have to see the video showing the coaster in action - I swear, it’s a real thing! 🤣

One company I wanted to spotlight from IAAPA was Sky Elements. 🤩

(WKMG)

The Dallas-based company helps bring roughly 400 drone shows to life around the world. This week, they helped break two world records for the largest American flag made of drones, and the largest logo (their logo, of course) made from drones! Close to 1,600 drones took to the skies near the convention center. I was there to see the setup and prep before Wednesday’s big record attempt. A team of about 30 people helped calibrate and set up the drones. With the click of a button, all the drones come to life creating magical imagery in the sky!

(WKMG)

I feel like drones are the next type of entertainment coming to a theme park near you. Who knows, some of our local parks may have them in their nighttime spectaculars real soon! 😉

Holly Jolly 🎄

(WKMG)

🎄Universal Orlando is preparing to get grinchy and joyful with its holiday celebrations beginning today. 🎄

Now through Dec. 31, guests can see holiday shows in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, shop for that special gift, enjoy the sounds of Mannheim Steamroller, see huge balloons during Universal’s Holidays Parade featuring Macy’s and even meet the mean one himself, the Grinch! The popular holiday show, Grinchmas, will also be making a return to Islands of Adventure. 💚

All of these offerings are free with theme park admission.

(Universal Orlando)

This week, Universal Orlando shared some details about some of the foods that are headed to the resort this holiday season. Guests can enjoy returning seasonal favorites including a holiday loaded vegan sweet potato, turkey dinner sandwich, Grinch cookies or hot chocolate bombs. New this year, at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Kitchen, guests can enjoy a mouthwatering Letters to Santa Shake. This thing is huge – packed with coquito ice cream, dulce de leche and a chocolate Christmas Card. While you’re out there at the resort, don’t forget about some of the incredible offerings at some of the resort hotels. Each hotel will have festive décor and special menus for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s.

Speaking of Universal and events, they just announced something is returning for the upcoming Mardi Gras season next year! 🤫

ICYMI: Jollywood Nights 🤔

(WKMG)

Last weekend, I had the chance to check out Disney’s all-new event, Jollywood Nights. This separately ticketed event allows guests to enjoy all-new holiday festivities at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Some of the new shows at the event include “Disney’s Holidays in Hollywood” and my favorite, “What’s This? Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas 🎃 sing-along.”

The event also has a ton of new food and drink offerings to try.

(WKMG)

When it comes to the event, I’m going to be honest with you – it does have a lot of potential, but some things need improvement.

The first night, not only were we battling some heavy rain near the end, but many of the lines for food/drinks and character meet-and-greets were a little long. I also heard wristband distribution also took just a little bit longer than expected. Those first day jitters, I suppose. I have some faith that some of these things will be corrected as the event moves forward.

(WKMG)

Are you planning on doing Jollywood Nights or is Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party on your list? Have any questions? 💭 Let me know by emailing me at lmcreynolds@wkmg.com.

(WKMG)

Speaking of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, not sure if you heard but last weekend, Disney and ABC taped their holiday Christmas special at Magic Kingdom. 🎥 For those of you there on Sunday, like I was, they were treated to something special – a daytime run of “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade.” This parade is loved by so many people. It has so many characters throughout and it wraps up with Santa and Mrs. Claus making their way down Main Street U.S.A.

Gingerbread wonderland 👨‍🍳

(WKMG)

Staying in the festive spirit, Walt Disney World’s resorts are decking the halls in some fun ways. 🎁

Last week, I had the chance to check out one of the resort’s incredible gingerbread displays at Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Spa. The Contemporary Resort’s display is a tribute to Disney’s 100th anniversary. Assembled over 12 days, and standing close to 18 feet tall, the castle is comprised of 4,000 castle gingerbread bricks and is crafted by 40 bakery artists. 👩‍🍳 I’ve been told the castle has some hidden Mickeys and even a 5-legged goat (a small tribute to Mary Blair). The Contemporary is not the only one with a display, guests will also find gingerbread displays at Disney’s Boardwalk, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Beach Club Resort, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Resort and for the first time, Disney’s Yacht Club Resort.

(Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants)

How does a cookie bar sound? Delicious, right?!

This week, the team at Summer House on the Lake, a new West Coast-style restaurant at Disney Springs, shared new details about what’s coming this winter. 😄 The restaurant, located next to AMC Theaters and Salt & Straw, will have a California-inspired menu packed with sandwiches, pizzas, rose cart and so much more. This spot will also be the first for the company to have a cookie bar! You have to see some of the flavors and the cool designs coming. I think this place could be a new favorite when it opens real soon!

Swampy holiday 🐊

(Matt Keller Lehman)

Gatorland is ready to jump into the holiday season.

For the fourth year in a row, the park will bring back its festive Holiday Ho, Ho, Ho, Ho-Down! This is so much fun! Guests can check out some gingerbread looking displays (in true Gatorland fashion), try some festive treats and, of course, see Gator Claus! The holiday event begins next month is something you must check out this holiday season. Tell them Landon sent you!

Good Grief 🧊

(WKMG)

Finally, this week, I will take you to Gaylord Palms Resort. Beginning tonight, the resort is rolling out the red carpet for guests to enter its ICE! Holiday experience. Get ready to bundle up and enter a chilly 9-degree room that is packed with beautiful ice sculptures that depict scenes from the beloved holiday classic, “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

(WKMG)

I stepped inside this week to get a first look and it’s so COLD! 🥶 Bring gloves and extra layers – you won’t regret it. During the experience, guests will have the chance to slide down two types of adventurous slides completely made of ice. The artisans that helped create this experience were flown in from China and few weeks back. They used tools to chisel and cut each of the ice blocks into this beautiful masterpiece. ICE! Is just a small piece of the holiday experiences you can expect to find at Gaylord Palms Resort this holiday season.

Smaller thrills 🎡

🎄 Holidays at Legoland Florida Resort begin next week

💰 Economic boom: Walt Disney World’s $40B impact on Florida

🏖️ Holiday Nights underway at Island H2O water park

Well, my friends, I think that will do it this week. Don’t forget, someone has a BIG birthday tomorrow. It’s not mine -- it’s Mickey Mouse! 🎉🎂🥳 He turns 95 years old tomorrow! Since Thanksgiving is next week, this newsletter will take a bit of a pause till the following week. With that being said – I hope you have a fantastic Thanksgiving holiday with family and friends! 🦃🦃 Talk to you all again in a couple weeks!

-Landon ✌️