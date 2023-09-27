Tickets now on sale for Island H2O’s all-new ‘Holiday Nights’ event

Tickets for Holiday Nights at Island H2O Water Park are now on sale

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Island H2O Water Park is dreaming of Christmas with its all-new event, “Holiday Nights.”

On Wednesday, leaders announced that tickets for the event are now on sale.

The unique walk-through experience will feature numerous holiday activities for families to enjoy including live entertainment, food and drinks at a holiday market, falling snow, inflatable slides, and of course, hundreds of twinkling lights that will transform the park into an island-themed holiday paradise.

Last year, Island H2O water park hosted the popular Give Kids the World’s “Night of a Million Lights” event. While the holiday event won’t officially be returning to the water park this year, Island H2O water park leaders said part of the proceeds raised from this all-new event will help support the local nonprofit.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our first-ever ‘Holiday Nights’ at Island H2O Water Park. Beyond celebrating the season, we’re excited to partner with Give Kids the World Village in bringing to life an enchanting island-themed wonderland adorned with festive neon lights, immersive displays, captivating interactive experiences for kids, live entertainment, delectable treats, and much more,” said Ron Sutula, general manager of Island H2O Water Park. “As our park transforms into a Floridian holiday haven, we’re making a difference by dedicating a portion of the proceeds from ‘Holiday Nights’ to support the incredible work of Give Kids the World Village. This meaningful collaboration perfectly embodies our commitment to bringing a smile to every child’s face.”

Give Kids the World Village is an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides critically ill children and their families from around the world with life-changing week-long wish vacations at no cost. The nonprofit said since 1986, more than 188,000 wish families from all 50 states and 77 countries have been welcomed to the Village.

Event map for Holiday Nights at Island H2O (Island H2O)

Holiday Nights will light up every Wednesday through Sunday from Nov. 8 – Dec. 10 and daily from Dec. 13 – 31. Tickets are available at IslandoH2OWaterPark.com.

Adult tickets begin at $29.99, and child tickets start at $24.99. Island H2O also has a ticket for $24.99 for its annual passholders.

Click here to learn more about Island H2O water park.

