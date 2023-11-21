Looking for some Thanksgiving weekend activities?

No, it’s not Friday yet, but I wanted to get in your inbox early to help you out with your Thanksgiving weekend plans.

I’m News 6 Producer Brooke Savage, the Setting the Stage newsletter writer.

I will be off tomorrow through Sunday, celebrating my Thanksgiving weekend with my mom, husband and in-laws.

We will actually be “camping” at their trailer.

I say “camping” because we will still have access to AC, TV, and internet. Although, it won’t quite look like the cover photo I put for this newsletter.

If your family is anything like mine, they may enjoy a nice art exhibit or show while they’re in Central Florida for the weekend.

Here are some things you can do. 👇

🌎 See Earth in a whole new way through this immersive exhibit

'Earth Illuminated' from Blazen Illuminations is an immersive art experience located on International Drive (WKMG)

After your Thanksgiving meal and Black Friday shopping, this exhibit can transport you to space, so you can look back on Earth and reflect on the planet that we call home. The immersive exhibit features 40 different scenes exploring Earth’s atmosphere and creatures. It’s great for taking pictures and videos. I recently went with my mom and we loved it! We probably spent more than an hour in there. For ticket information and what to expect, click here.

❄ A unique spin on a holiday classic

For the first time, Jones High School musicians will be performing live as part of the orchestra for “Clare and the Chocolate Nutcracker” (wkmg)

On Saturday, you can catch the ‘Clare and the Chocolate Nutcracker’ ballet performance for one night only at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. For the first time, Jones High School musicians will be performing live as part of the orchestra. The ballet is a story about a young girl, Clare, and her journey through an enchanting dream with the Chocolate Nutcracker and the Sugar Plum Fairy, touring the world on their way to the Kingdom of Toys. News 6 Insider Guide and morning anchor, Crystal Moyer, has behind the scenes of the show, how it celebrates diversity, and all the information you need to see it. Not an Insider? It’s free to join.

✨ Go see the lights

Dazzling Nights at Leu Gardens (Quay Hu)

Two big light events are back in Central Florida, but of course, they always add something new or different. At Leu Gardens, Dazzling Nights features a long light tunnel, thousands of laser lights, interactive lights and “snow.” Digital Journalist Brenda Argueta posted about what to expect here. The event starts this Friday. In Sanford, The Central Florida Zoo is transforming once again into the Asian Lantern Festival. Brenda also shared how guests can view more than 30 larger-than-life displays of illuminated sculptures depicting animals, plants and traditional Chinese elements. This year, they even added a dinosaur section. I have been to Dazzling Nights and the Asian Lantern Festival in the past. Both events are definitely worth making the trip and they will impress your family!

A display at the Asian Lantern Festival at the Central Florida Zoo. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

🙏 A reason to feel thankful this holiday season

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts offers free shows to different organizations through community giveback program (Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts)

Recently I told you about how “Annie the Musical” came to the Dr. Phillips Center. Did you also know foster kids were attending that performance for free? It’s all through the Dr. Phillips Center’s community giveback program. While orphan ‘Annie’ sang about a hopeful tomorrow, those kids had that same message about their futures. Leaders with the Foundation for Foster Children said it was a day for them to connect with their mentors, and show them there is a whole community that cares about their future and life experiences. That thought alone had me choked up. There was another community giveback event this week, where 70 Orange County Public Schools students had the chance to attend “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert.” The next ones will be in January.

🎶 What’s happening in show biz

🎄 Friday:

Moonshine & Mistletoe at the Garden Theatre . The show takes place during the Great Depression. It follows the story of a son returning home with his wife and making amends with his parents just in time for the holidays. The show runs through Dec. 23.

🎤 Saturday:

“ALLLRIIIIIGHHTT!” comedy tour at the Hardrock Cafe at Universal Orlando. This is actually a rescheduled show from August 5th. George Lopez will be in town for hisALLLRIIIIIGHHTT!” comedy tour at the Hardrock Cafe at Universal Orlando. This is actually a rescheduled show from August 5th.

Sunday:

Coco in Concert on Tour - Until you’re in my arms again, remember me. 🎶 Do you and your kids love the movie ‘Coco’ as much as I do? 😆 This performance features a screening of the film with a musical score performed by a 20-member Latin ensemble. Until you’re in my arms again, remember me. 🎶 Do you and your kids love the movie ‘Coco’ as much as I do? 😆 This performance features a screening of the film with a musical score performed by a 20-member Latin ensemble.

The Wiz - A musical based on the “Wizard of Oz.” The show features young performers and tells the story of Dorothy’s adventures to the Land of Oz with a mix of dancing, blues, gospel, and soul music.

That’s a wrap for this week’s Setting the Stage newsletter.

If you have a show, exhibit, or artist you want to tell me about or feature, please, don’t hesitate to reach out to me at bsavage@wkmg.com.

What are your plans for this Thanksgiving weekend? Let me know.

I’ll see you in two weeks.

- Brooke 🎭