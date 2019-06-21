The Weekly Newsletter: Discussing Orlando's transformation with Commissioner Patty Sheehan

Good Sunday morning,

In need of a news recap from this past week? Below is a list of big stories that made headlines in newscasts and on ClickOrlando.com as well as a recap of this week's interview on "The Weekly."

Commissioner Patty Sheehan talks changes, growth in Orlando

Commissioner Patty Sheehan has represented District 4 for almost 20 years and has been an outspoken voice for Orlando's LQBTQ community during that time. Sheehan sat down with News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth on "The Weekly" to talk about how the city has transformed with transportation and what changes need to happen with Orlando's affordable housing crisis.

President Trump draws supporters, protesters for 2020 campaign kickoff rally in Orlando

The president's announcement in Orlando shows just how critical the I-4 Corridor will once again be in determining who wins next year's election. To see how many people attended Tuesday's event, click here.

Leesburg police office saves woman from getting run over by own car

Officer Alex Nell was sitting in his patrol car at a gas station when he heard the woman's panicked call for help. To see the footage of the rescue, click here.

Family gets too close for comfort with diamondback rattlesnake

A father and son were walking outside their home when they came across the 5-foot-long venomous snake, which they said was ready to strike. To see photos of the snake, click here.

How much is too much? Disney raises annual pass prices

The price hike comes two months ahead of Disney World's highly anticipated opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. To see where prices stand now, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.