Early voting wraps up this weekend across Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Time is running out to cast your ballot before Tuesday’s Florida primary election.

Early voting across Central Florida is wrapping up this weekend. Saturday marks the last day to cast your ballot early in seven out of ten Central Florida counties. Voters in Orange and Osceola counties have until Sunday at 7 p.m. to vote early, while those in Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, Lake, Marion, Flagler, Sumter and Polk counties have until varying end times Saturday to do so.

The warehouse at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office is busy as poll clerks come by picking up supplies for their polling locations. Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles said they’re getting ready for Tuesday’s primary election.

“Then on Monday, we have trucks rolling out, delivering the voting machines and all the heavy equipment that they use on election day,” Cowles said.

This weekend marks the last chance for Orange County voters to cast their ballots early at any of the 20 early voting locations.

“After that, then you have to go to your assigned polling place on election day to vote in person,” Cowles said.

Cowles said so far, more than 30,000 voters have cast ballots early.

“The baseline is to look back four years ago to the last midterm election, and we did about 44,000 then, so we’re creeping up,” he said. “Every day the numbers have gotten bigger, so people are waking up to the election coming on Tuesday.”

As of Saturday, more than 26,000 vote-by-mail ballots were returned in Seminole County, nearly 50,000 in Brevard, almost 54,000 in Volusia and more than 21,000 in Osceola.

Cowles said if you haven’t returned your vote by mail ballot yet, it’s too late to mail it in.

“This is not the time to put a vote-by-mail ballot into the postal system. At this point you should either bring it to the county elections office or if the early voting (sites) are still open, and there’s a secure ballot intake station there, you can drop it off,” Cowles said.

Election Day is Tuesday, August 23.

