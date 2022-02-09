How Orange County libraries are bringing back in-person events and all the fun

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

We all had to adjust to living in a “new normal” during the COVID-19 pandemic, but some things are starting to go back to the way they were before, and that includes in-person events at Orange County libraries.

The Orange County libraries did a fabulous job hosting virtual events for almost two years now, but the libraries are now welcoming those in the community back into their facilities for all sorts of fun and events -- for children and adults.

Story times for kids of all ages have picked up again at all locations, as have computer classes, Black History Month events and sewing classes.

Since in-person events didn’t happen for so long, the Orange County Library System is asking those in the community to make sure to register for the events so you can reserve a spot. Some might have limited capacity.

Ad

Orange County Library System representatives said virtual events won’t be going anywhere, either. Since so many families loved the convenience of being able to stay at home due to busy schedules, they will still keep virtual events on the calendar.

If you’re ready, grab your library card and head to one of the 15 public libraries across Orange County for some reading and fun.