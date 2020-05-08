Orlando Magic players can now get tested for the coronavirus

ORLANDO, Fla. – Players on the Orlando Magic can now get tested for the coronavirus.

Chief Communications Officer with the Magic Joel Glass said the team received written authorization from the Florida Department of Health.

The DOH said there is a robust COVID-19 testing program in place by Orange County.

Some testing sites in Orange County do not have requirements to get a test. Orange County posted this link with the latest information on scheduling a test.

Glass said the team is not taking any tests away from the general public.

Once players return to the practice facilities, here are some of the following guidelines the team will have to follow:

• 4 players at a time

• Only one player at a basket at a time

• Players will have to wear masks when they are not working out

• The facility will be deep cleaned each night

The guidelines above are for phase one, according to the team.

The NBA and the Magic are following data like the rest of the country, according to team officials.

Coaching availability, number of players at a facility, and team workouts will change when Florida hits phase two of reopening.

A game has not played in the NBA since the middle of March.

ESPN reporter Marc Stein said Orlando is targeting Tuesday to open the practice facilities.