Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Olivia Miller

ORLANDO, Fla. – Oliva Miller knows dominance. The southpaw pitcher out of Bishop Moore High School set the program’s strikeout record in only two and a half years.

And now, the two-time captain is taking her prodigious game to the University of Mississippi, a program she committed to her sophomore year.

As she prepares for the next step in her journey, Olivia is grateful for the experience of being a Bishop Moore Hornet.

“There’s really nothing like it,” says Miller. “You’ll always find people who are the leaders, and the leaders know they are. But everyone has an opportunity to be a leader. Everybody has the opportunity to shine. There’s nothing you can take away, it’s just the experience of coming to Bishop Moore.”

