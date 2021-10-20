Universal Orlando: Fear Factor Live show to permanently close

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando says its show “Fear Factor Live” will close for good on Nov. 1.

The show, located in between the Wizarding World of Harry Potter Diagon Alley and the Men in Black attraction opened in 2005 at Universal Studios Florida.

[TRENDING: 21 survive charter plane crash in Texas | Motorcyclist killed when struck by Florida Highway Patrol cruiser | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The show has been closed since March 2020 when Universal Orlando and several other local theme parks were forced to close due to the pandemic.

The venue is currently being used for the Halloween Horror Nights show, “Halloween Nightmare Fuel.”

Earlier this month, Universal Orlando announced that Shrek 4D would be closing at the park on Jan. 10.

No word on what could replace Fear Factor Live.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.