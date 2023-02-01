Island H2O Water Park to host 2 job fairs

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Island H2O Water Park announced this week that it’s set to host two job fairs to fill more than 250 positions.

The water park said it’s looking for applicants to work as lifeguards, guest services representatives, first aid, EMTs, cashiers, cooks, park custodial, servers and security personnel.

Applicants must be 16 or older and should possess excellent people skills, reliability, a positive attitude and flexible availability to become ambassadors of the park’s unique high-tech island vibe. Island H2O Water Park offers competitive pay, benefits and flexible schedules to its team members.

The job fairs will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 18 and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Swim tests for those interested in applying for lifeguard positions will be held from 2-4 p.m. between Feb. 6 and March 3.

Those who are unable to make either job fair can stop by the park’s administrative building and apply.

