Here’s why Disney fireworks may wake you up early Friday morning

BAY LAKE, Fla. – People who live relatively close to Walt Disney World may hear the familiar sounds of fireworks late Thursday night.

A post on the Walt Disney World Cast and Community Facebook page warned it would be conducting fireworks testing at Magic Kingdom Thursday between the hours of 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Walt Disney World apologized to its guests and neighbors for the late-night inconvenience.

The resort is likely testing for the anticipated return of its nighttime spectacular, “Happily Ever After,” which returns to Magic Kingdom on April 3 following the conclusion of the 50th anniversary celebration. Disney said when the show returns it will feature all new-projections down Main Street U.S.A.

