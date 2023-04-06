MUST TRY: Universal’s Toothsome Chocolate Emporium unveils Easter milkshake

The Easter Basket Milkshake Returns to the Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen at Universal Orlando Resort for a Limited Time This Weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen at Universal Orlando Resort is bringing back a savory limited-time Easter milkshake that no-bunny wants to miss.

On Thursday, the restaurant at Universal CityWalk said it will be serving up the delectable “Easter Basket” milkshake April 7-9.

Universal Orlando said the milkshake features a light pineapple flavor with whipped topping that is accented with popular Easter treats such as Peeps, a chocolate passionfruit crème egg and jellybeans.

Topping the milkshake are green coconut shavings that are specifically placed to visually represent the “grass” of the Easter basket.

Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen is known for serving over-the-top milkshakes. Other exciting flavors on the menu include the Cookie Jar, Heavenly Hazelnut, Chocolate X5 and the Strawberry Cheesecake milkshakes.

