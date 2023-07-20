Island H2O to host additional adult, family glow foam parties

Light up the night with Island H2O Water Park’s Glow Foam Party

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Island H2O Water Park is preparing to host additional glow foam parties for adults and families to enjoy this summer.

During each event, guests will enjoy a DJ-hosted glow foam party, the park’s wave pool and slides, tasty food and glowing drinks and merchandise.

On July 22, Island H2O Water Park will transform into a vibrant playground exclusively for grown-ups. Check-in for the event begins at 8 p.m., followed by the ultimate Glow Foam Party experience at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets for the Adults Only Foam Party are $30 for general admission and $20 for season passholders.

Family foam parties will take place Saturdays and Sundays in August between the hours of noon and 4 p.m.

The Family Foam Party is included in the general admission, ensuring that the entire family can take part in this bubbling celebration, the water park said.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the water park’s website.

