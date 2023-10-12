Disney Imagineers share first look at ‘Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’ outside murals

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney Imagineering has shared a glimpse into some of the Louisiana inspired artwork that guests will see at the brand-new attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

The attraction, currently under construction in Magic Kingdom, is set to open to guests in fall 2024 at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland in Southern California.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to continue the story following the hit 2009 film, “The Princess and the Frog.”

Guests will follow Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen and Louis the alligator through the bayou as they prepare for a Mardi Gras celebration.

Over the past year, Walt Disney Imagineering has shared some of the research they have done to make sure the attraction is authentic as possible to the city and people of New Orleans and the surrounding Louisiana area. From the music guests will hear inside to the small animal critters along the ride track.

On Thursday, Disney shared on its blog that renowned Louisiana artist Malaika Favorite is the one helping create some of the outside murals that guests will see before they step inside the indoor queue at the attraction.

“When we were exploring how to introduce guests to the story of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure as they prepared to embark on the attraction, maintaining the authenticity of Princess Tiana’s experience as a young Black woman striving to achieve her dream in the soulful backdrop of New Orleans was one of our highest priorities,” said Carmen Smith, senior vice president of creative development. “It only makes sense that an extensive search for an artist who could bring our vision to life brought us to Malaika’s doorstep.”

Disney said the murals feature a collage of some of things most important to Princess Tiana including family, friends, food, music, art and bringing people together.

Back in June, Disney Imagineers installed the attraction’s signature tiara topped water tower into place – marking a monumental moment in the attraction’s construction.

