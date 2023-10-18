SeaWorld Orlando celebrates historic birth of smalltooth sawfish pups

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is celebrating the historic milestone birth of three smalltooth sawfish pups.

The theme park said on Tuesday that the birth included two females and one male, born on July 11.

SeaWorld Orlando touted that it is now the only aquarium in the United States to feature smalltooth sawfish, and the second worldwide to have a successful birth for the species.

“This is an extraordinary success in the realm of sawfish conservation, and it is our privilege to provide world-class care for this critically endangered species,” said Dr. Joseph Gaspard, vice president of zoological operations at SeaWorld Orlando. “The birth of these smalltooth pups allows for a greater understanding of how to turn the tide on the declining sawfish populations and spread the message of education to our millions of guests that visit each year.”

Guests visiting SeaWorld Orlando’s Shark Encounter may have spotted two larger smalltooth sawfish swimming near the 700,000-gallon habitat floor before. Both fish have called SeaWorld Orlando home since the 1980s. Back in May, SeaWorld said aquarists and veterinarians noticed the female was pregnant and quickly relocated her to an area where she was monitored closely.

“These young sawfish will provide a great opportunity for researchers and aquarists to learn more about juvenile growth and development. But equally important, this will be a chance for the public to witness and develop an understanding of these majestic creatures,” Gaspard said.

Following the successful birth, the small pups were examined to ensure their sustained health and development.

Despite their shark-like appearance, smalltooth sawfish are actually closely related to rays. According to NOAA, smalltooth sawfish live in tropical seas and estuaries of the Atlantic Ocean. They get their names from their long flat snouts that are edged with teeth. The species is protected under the Endangered Species Act following a significant decline from habitat loss and unintended capture by fisherman.

SeaWorld Orlando made the announcement on the same day as International Sawfish Day.

