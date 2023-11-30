Hatbox Ghost materializes at the Haunted Mansion at Walt Disney World

The legendary Hatbox Ghost is materializing within the Haunted Mansion at Walt Disney World Resort.

BAY LAKE, Fla. – The legendary Hatbox Ghost has finally materialized within the eerie confines of the Haunted Mansion at Walt Disney World Resort.

Following the announcement at Destination D23 in September, Imagineers promised the iconic specter’s arrival in late November.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

On Thursday morning, foolish mortals were stunned to see the ghostly apparition as they traversed near the Endless Hallway in their Doom Buggies.

According to Walt Disney Archives, the infamous ghost was originally part of the Disneyland attraction when it opened at the Southern California park in 1969. However, the spook was almost immediately given the hook when the illusion didn’t work properly. As part of the Disneyland Diamond Celebration, the reclusive resident again materialized at the Haunted Mansion in May 2015.

The legendary Hatbox Ghost is materializing within the Haunted Mansion at Walt Disney World Resort. (Disney)

Not only does the Hatbox Ghost make spine-tingling appearances in both U.S. attractions now, but it also played a prominent role in the 2023 Disney Studios’ film, “Haunted Mansion.”

As the specter takes residence in the Haunted Mansion, visitors can anticipate a chilling encounter with this legendary character during their ghostly journey through the haunted corridors.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.