Motorcyclist dies in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash was reported just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday at Jones Avenue and Dirt Drive.

The Highway Patrol said troopers were told the crash involved at least one other vehicle.

The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, where they later died, troopers said. Their name has not been released.

Details on what led up to the crash have not been released. Troopers have also not said whether anyone else was injured or if anyone will face charges.

No other details were immediately available.

