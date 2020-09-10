Woman struck, killed while crossing road in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 49-year-old Orlando woman was struck and killed early Thursday while crossing a road in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 6:05 a.m. at Sand Lake Road near Orange Blossom Trail.

The FHP said a 50-year-old Orlando woman was driving a car west on Sand Lake when the pedestrian, who was crossing the road from the south to the north, traveled into the direct path of the vehicle.

[TRENDING: Massive Sanford fire evacuates 800 homes | Pastor charged with murder in wife’s slaying | Tropics active on peak of hurricane season]

The pedestrian, who was not in a crosswalk or at an intersection, was hit and killed, troopers said.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured, the FHP said.