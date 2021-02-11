Man killed when pickup truck strikes trees along Titusville road

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Titusville, police said.

The fatal wreck was reported around 8:45 a.m. near the 400 block of North Dixie Avenue.

According to Titusville police, a preliminary investigation shows that the man was driving a red 2011 Nissan Frontier truck west on North Dixie Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and struck several trees on the south side of the road.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There were no other injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.