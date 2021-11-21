Man driving golf cart seriously injured after hitting curb in The Villages, FHP says

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A man driving a golf cart in The Villages was seriously injured Saturday when it hit a curb and he was ejected from it, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man, a 78-year-old resident of The Villages, was driving west on the Colony Boulevard golf cart path and approaching Morse Boulevard when his vehicle struck the curb at 6:45 p.m.

[TRENDING: Rain chances continue Sunday, Monday before turning cooler | ‘Relieved:’ Disney cast member reacts to pause of COVID-19 vaccine mandate | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The impact caused the man to be ejected from the golf cart, which continued down the path until it came to a stop upon colliding with a light support pole, the FHP said.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, troopers said.