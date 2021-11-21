78º

Man driving golf cart seriously injured after hitting curb in The Villages, FHP says

Golf cart driver, 78, ejected on impact, troopers say

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A man driving a golf cart in The Villages was seriously injured Saturday when it hit a curb and he was ejected from it, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man, a 78-year-old resident of The Villages, was driving west on the Colony Boulevard golf cart path and approaching Morse Boulevard when his vehicle struck the curb at 6:45 p.m.

The impact caused the man to be ejected from the golf cart, which continued down the path until it came to a stop upon colliding with a light support pole, the FHP said.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, troopers said.

