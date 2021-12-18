71º

Traffic

Orlando man struck, killed while waving down others on I-95 in Volusia, troopers say

Investigation underway on I-95 Southbound between SR 44 and SR 442 exits

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Volusia County, Traffic
Police lights. (KPRC/File)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando man was struck and killed on Interstate 95 in Volusia County early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

When the 35-year-old man’s car became stuck in the center median for an unknown reason, he exited the vehicle and attempted to wave down other motorists for assistance while standing in southbound lanes, troopers said.

[TRENDING: Here’s how the new I-4 express toll lanes work | Weekly COVID-19 cases double in Florida as US health officials recommend Pfizer, Moderna over J&J | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The driver of a vehicle traveling southbound at that time was unable to miss the man and struck him at 3:05 a.m., according to a news release.

Troopers said that the man was pronounced dead at the scene, and that the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021.

email