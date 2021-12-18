Orlando man struck, killed while waving down others on I-95 in Volusia, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando man was struck and killed on Interstate 95 in Volusia County early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

When the 35-year-old man’s car became stuck in the center median for an unknown reason, he exited the vehicle and attempted to wave down other motorists for assistance while standing in southbound lanes, troopers said.

[TRENDING: Here’s how the new I-4 express toll lanes work | Weekly COVID-19 cases double in Florida as US health officials recommend Pfizer, Moderna over J&J | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The driver of a vehicle traveling southbound at that time was unable to miss the man and struck him at 3:05 a.m., according to a news release.

Troopers said that the man was pronounced dead at the scene, and that the crash remains under investigation.