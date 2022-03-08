3 injured when tow truck crashes into Belle Isle restaurant

BELLE ISLE, Fla. – A tow truck crashed into a restaurant Tuesday in Belle Isle, injuring three people inside, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at Chilaca’s Mexican Grill on Oak Ridge Road near Orange Avenue.

The FHP said a 51-year-old woman driving a Hyundai ran a red light and was struck by the tow truck, which left the road and slammed into the restaurant.

Three victims inside the restaurant and the Hyundai driver were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. It’s not known if the victims inside the restaurant were diners or employees.

Charges are pending against the woman, the FHP said.

A sign outside the restaurant says “Now Open,” and the restaurant’s Facebook page said the establishment opened last month.

No other details have been released.