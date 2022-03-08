85º

3 injured when tow truck crashes into Belle Isle restaurant

Woman driving Hyundai ran red light, causing wreck, Florida troopers say

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

A tow truck slams into Chilaca's in Belle Isle. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

BELLE ISLE, Fla. – A tow truck crashed into a restaurant Tuesday in Belle Isle, injuring three people inside, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at Chilaca’s Mexican Grill on Oak Ridge Road near Orange Avenue.

The FHP said a 51-year-old woman driving a Hyundai ran a red light and was struck by the tow truck, which left the road and slammed into the restaurant.

Three victims inside the restaurant and the Hyundai driver were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. It’s not known if the victims inside the restaurant were diners or employees.

Charges are pending against the woman, the FHP said.

A sign outside the restaurant says “Now Open,” and the restaurant’s Facebook page said the establishment opened last month.

No other details have been released.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

